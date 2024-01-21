Search icon
Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Alia Bhatt stuns everyone with her glamorous, royal look in a saree at an award event in Riyadh.

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 21, 2024, 06:34 PM IST

Alia Bhatt recently attended the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Alia was given the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the event. The actress’ stunning pictures from the event is now going viral on social media. Here’s a look at how she redefined desi-glamour at the award event. 

 

1. Alia Bhatt’s glamourous look

Alia Bhatt’s glamourous look
1/5

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared stunning pics of her look from the award event in Riyadh. The actress opted for a printed saree with a sleeveless blouse and left everyone drooling over her hotness. 

 



2. Alia Bhatt Instagram post

Alia Bhatt Instagram post
2/5

Alia Bhatt’s pictures are going viral on social media. Along with her pictures, she also penned a small caption that read, “To a night of culture, honour, and cinema.” 

 



3. Alia Bhatt's Speech

Alia Bhatt's Speech
3/5

Alia gave an acceptance speech as she was honoured with the award and said, "It's a privilege to be here in this nation, the nation that is currently doing so much to unite us all and bring us all under one roof in the name of cinema. It doesn't happen very often where countless talents from the West, and East come together under one roof and celebrate each other. So thank you for making this happen."

 



4. Alia Bhatt leaves netizens stunned

Alia Bhatt leaves netizens stunned
4/5

Alia Bhatt’s photos from the award event have fans praising her royal look. One of the comments read, “looking royal like a Queen.” Another user commented, “She looks gorgeous in that outfit. It suits her so well." Another fan wrote, “I love how she experiments with her sarees. Alia looks breathtaking.” 

 



5. Alia Bhatt work front

Alia Bhatt work front
5/5

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani in which she shared the screen with Ranveer Singh. She will be next seen in the movie Jigra co-produced by her and Dharma Productions. The film also reportedly stars Vedang Raina. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film is scheduled to release on September 27.



