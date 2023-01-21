Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe

Aabha Paul's Instagram is heaven to her followers, as the charmer never fails to dazzle her fans.
Aabha Paul is an actress to a few and a sexy siren to many. Be it a bikini or a saree, she fails to disappoint. Recently, Aabha dropped two new photos in a red bikini and she's looking red-hot in it. Without further ado, let's take a look at the photos. (Images source: Aabha Paul Instagram)
1. Red hot Aabha Paul
Here's the first photo of Aabha Paul looking smoking hot in a red bikini.
2. Aabha Paul's smoking hot avatar
With just two photos, Aabha has set the internet on fire. Paul posted the photos with the caption, "Omg just I got these 2 pics."
3. Aabha Paul and her sexy moves in blue saree
Aabha Paul looks mesmerising in a blue saree. Her followers crave such photos of her.
4. The lady in black (bikini)- Aabha Paul
Can you name a girl who looks as sexy and wild as Aabha Paul? Such photos are the reasons why Aabha Paul's Instagram is always an interesting page to watch out for.
5. All hail bikini queen- Aabha Paul
Here's our last photo that claims our fact that Aabha Paul is the perfect bikini queen.