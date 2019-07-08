Sonakshi Sinha and I clicked instantly: Varun Sharma gets candid

It’s rare that an actor gets associated with a character right from his first film itself, but even today, Varun Sharma is still fondly known as Chucha, the role that he played in Fukrey (2013) as well as Fukrey Returns (2017). The 29-year-old, who is shooting in Manali for the upcoming horror-comedy Roohi-Afza, says candidly, “It’s a blessing for me to be known by my character’s name and I hope it keeps changing as I essay other parts as well,” he says. However, the Dilwale actor admits that things have changed for him in the past two years. “The impact of Chucha still remains, but yes, people have started knowing me by my name as well,” he smiles.

With an impressive line-up of films such as Arjun Patiala, Khandaani Shafakhana, Chhichhore and Roohi-Afza, there’s a lot that audiences can expect from the Jalandhar boy. And a whole load of quirky roles for him to portray as well. Over to Varun...

The one thing that’s remained constant with you is comedy. The audience knows that with you around, there will not be a dull moment around. But do you want to try out other genres?

Firstly, I will never leave comedy because I love doing it. Secondly, it’s the genre that has given me acceptance and immense love from the audience. However, I do want to attempt different genres as I’m an actor. At the same time, I love making people laugh and I will continue doing it. Among the scripts that are offered to me around 80 per cent are comedy. But you will see me doing other things in the coming year.

Within comedy there is so much to do as well...

Yes, we try and do different things. You have seen a Fukrey or a Dilwale. They are different spaces. Arjun Patiala is a spoof-comedy, which has not been explored here in India before. I’m shooting for Roohi-Afza, which is a horror-comedy.

You formed a friendship with Kriti Sanon while working with her in Dilwale and now in Arjun Patiala. You seem to have become fond of Sonakshi Sinha, who’s your co-star in Khandaani Shafakhana as well.

Sonakshi and I clicked instantly. She’s not a Punjabi, but I feel she is a hardcore Punju at heart (laughs)! We bonded over songs, language, food, etc. We have become the best of friends. Even after the shoot got over, the whole gang would chill together. I have found a great buddy in her. I can pick up the phone anytime and talk to her. It’s good to have genuine people around you, who are there for you when you need them. That’s the magic of filmmaking. When you are on sets 18-20 hours of the day for two-three months at a stretch, the unit becomes like family.

Sonakshi Sinha

Do you want to delve into the digital space?

I would love to be a part of a fiction show on that platform. There was something that had almost worked out, but couldn’t happen as I didn’t have the required dates. But if something interesting comes up in the digital space, I would love to be a part of it.

What kind of shows do you like to watch on OTT platforms?

I just finished this mini-series called When They See Us. I’m currently watching the second season of Dark now. The kind of stuff I watch is absolutely different from what I do on screen — I enjoy thrillers and mind-games. Some of my favourite shows are Black Mirror, a dystopian thriller show called 3%, Ozark, Tyrant, etc. When I get the time, I want to see Chernobyl.

You might just get to try out something like this in the online space...

I hope so. Maybe next year, you will see me killing people! (Laughs)