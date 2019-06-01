Problem of fake cosmetics

The beauty industry in India is booming, with tremendous potential for growth. India is also the second largest consumer market in the world. The demand for beauty products is also growing in India. This is attributed to exposure to global trends, rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, increasing number of women in the workforce and so on. The retail format is also boosting the growth of the beauty business, with malls becoming popular shopping destinations, not only in metro cities but also in tier-2 cities. Malls are making shelf space available to beauty brands. An important feature is the tremendous growth of e-commerce, with online stores becoming popular shopping destinations. The current outlook is very encouraging because the beauty industry in India has a great future.

On the flip side, however, is the huge market for fake or spurious cosmetic products in India. Some of them are even fakes of “imported” products. The customer, who is on the lookout for ‘discounts’ falls into the trap of the grey market of fakes. The Shahnaz Husain Group faces a serious problem of fake cosmetic products, being marketed by unscrupulous people, who are trying to derive illegal benefit from the renowned Shahnaz Husain’s name. Today, online shopping is a great attraction. There are e-commerce websites, from where beauty products of many companies are sold online. But, there is an aspect of online shopping that is a cause for alarm, counterfeit items or fake cosmetic products are also sold online! These are, in fact, fakes of reputed brand names. It is not only our company but innocent customers also become victims of fake products. Customers purchase the fakes under the mistaken belief that they are genuine. This is mainly happening on e-commerce sites with third-party sellers. Studies have shown that many third-party sellers have been dealing in fake or damaged goods.

The Shahnaz Husain Brand, renowned for Ayurvedic beauty products is the hardest hit by the sale of fake products. In fact, according to news reports, online retail giants have committed to Drug Controller General of India, that they will prevent sales of fake cosmetics. The fake cosmetic products that were selling online included stem cell based cosmetics, serums, whitening creams, make-up and so on. What is most alarming is that some of these fake products contained ingredients that are harmful.

The loss to the Shahnaz Husain Group by way of such fakes is enormous, mainly because these products are not only inferior in quality but may be spurious. The company, therefore, loses its good reputation and renown, which has been painstakingly established over the last four decades. Customers who buy these fakes mistakenly assume that the quality of Shahnaz Husain beauty products is inferior and even stop buying genuine products. The company’s hard-earned brand loyalty gets eroded and it can lose long-standing customers, who have been faithful to the Shahnaz Husain brand name for years.

Raids have been conducted and according to the police, the fake products, on testing, have failed in quality and hygiene. The purchase of fakes can have serious consequences in terms of skin and hair damage. They pose risks and health hazards for customers. For instance, complaints of swollen eyes, or infections, allergies, eruptions, etc., are common from the use of fake make-up cosmetics. However, raids hardly help, as the sellers are back after a few days when all is back to normal.

Heavy metals like lead and cadmium are used in make-up cosmetics, which can cause a build-up of toxins in the system. That is why we formulated herbal kajal, which follows the Ayurvedic system and does not contain lead. Parabens, mineral oils and petroleum products are also used in cosmetics, while fairness creams and bleaching agents can contain Hydroquinone. Permanent dyes contain “para” dyes, which can also cause toxic build up in the organs. That is why we formulated natural fairness creams and Colourveda Natural Hair Colour, which is 100% free from chemicals, based on Ayurveda.

The modus operandi of the people dealing in imitations is to manufacture containers and print labels which are copies of the Shahnaz Husain containers and labels. They ensure that the difference in the copies is so minute that it is not noticeable to the customers or retailers. They are then filled with the fake formulations. Thus, this is a total fraud. The country is cheated of revenue and the customer is both cheated and fooled into believing that they are buying genuine products.

The existence of fakes in the market came to the knowledge of our company when we received complaints about certain products. As is the normal procedure, the retailer/customer was asked to produce particular jars. On inspection of the jars, the containers, labels and even the batch numbers were found to be false. Thus the company had both knowledge and evidence of the fraud. To guard against the problem of fakes, we use sealed jars and cartons, as well as holograms.

The beauty industry will benefit if the government agencies take steps to fine-tune the regulations. The existing laws should be reviewed and amended in order to make them more effective. Stringent laws should be introduced to deal with the violations.

It is also our duty to warn retailers/customers that fake products can cause serious and permanent skin/hair damage. Customers should buy products only from authorised Distributors and outlets so that there are surety and guarantee of buying genuine products. Online shoppers should purchase products from the Shahnaz Husain online store. Kindly be warned that purchase of products from non-registered dealers will be totally at your own risk. Buy genuine, authentic products and ensure quality, purity and safety.

Author is a Padma Shri awardee and is the CEO of Shahnaz Herbals Inc