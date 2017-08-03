'Lucknow Central' song 'Kaavaan Kaavaan': Farhan Akhtar impresses in this recreated 'Monsoon Wedding' track

Lucknow Central’s first track Kaavaan Kaavaan is out and it is everything you hoped for!

The makers of Lucknow Central have released the first song from the film titled Kaavaan Kaavaan that is a rendition of the original track from Monsoon Wedding. The newly released track has been composed by Arjunna Harjaie, crooned by Divya Kumar and the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

The visuals showcase the inmates performing as a band on the song and their energy is contagious. You can’t help but tap your feet to the tunes. Their moves are subtle but will still make you want to dance. Be it Farhan’s intensity and excitement, Gippy Grewal’s energy or Deepak Dobriyal playing the drums, you feel for the inmates and end up rooting for them. As the song progresses, its tempo keeps on rising and totally gives you the feels.

The song intercuts between the performance of the inmates and their plan to get out from the jail. It leaves you enthralled.

Watch the song right here:

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment, Lucknow Central stars Farhan Akhtar, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma and Inaamulhaq. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film is slated to release on September 15, 2017.