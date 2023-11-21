Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Yemen's Houthis released video footage showing armed men dropping from a chopper and seizing cargo ships in the southern Red Sea. The footage was released by the movement's TV channel, Al Masirah, a day after the ship was hijacked by the Iran-backed group, which said the ship was linked to Israel. Israel said the seized vessel was a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship. Israel has described the incident as an 'Iranian act sof terrorism' with consequences for international maritime security. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said this was "another act of Iranian terrorism". Houthis had threatened to hijack Israeli ships within their reach over Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.