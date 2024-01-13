Search icon
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3074401
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Video ThumbnailPlay icon

The Indian Air Force's An-32 aircraft, which went missing over the Bay of Bengal in 2016, has been discovered seven years later. On July 22, 2016, the airplane had inexplicably disappeared over the Bay of Bengal, carrying 29 people. The airplane search and rescue operation grew to be one of India's largest. On August 1, 2016, it was discovered that the aircraft lacked an underwater location beacon, and the rescue effort was called off on September 15, 2016. The National Institute of Ocean Technology employed an AUV to identify a missing aircraft on the seabed about 310 kilometers off the coast of Chennai. The search was carried out at a depth of 3400 m with various payloads. The search images were scrutinized and found to be conforming with an An-32 aircraft.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception
Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price
Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics
Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews