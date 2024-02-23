Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

CBI raids premises linked to ex-J&K Guv. Satyapal Malik. According to reports, the CBI has raided ex-J&K Gov. Satyapal Malik's premises in multiple locations in connection with the Kiru Hydroelectric Project Case. Reportedly, the raids were conducted on the former governor and his close aides in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Haryana. Satyapal Malik served as the governor of J&K from Aug 23, 2018, to Oct 30, 2019. Malik had previously alleged that he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe for clearing two files including one connected with the project now being probed. The case was registered based on allegations of malpractice in the award of a contract worth Rs 2,200 crore to a private company in the year 2019.