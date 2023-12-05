Search icon
Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

Scientists discovered planets orbiting their central star in a rhythmic beat like a grand cosmic orchestra. Six planets were seen orbiting a star known as HD110067, which lies around 100 light-years away in the northern constellation of Coma Berenices. This rare sighting of the planets in a gravitational lockstep could offer deep insight into planet formation and evolution. A pair of planet-hunting satellites NASA's Tess and the European Space Agency's Cheops worked together to make the discovery. According to the scientists, the planets have likely been performing this same rhythmic pattern since their formation billions of years ago

