Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia declares ceasefire for humanitarian corridors in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv

A Western ban on Russian oil imports may more than double the price to $300 a barrel and prompt the closure of the main gas pipeline to Germany, Moscow warned on Monday, as talks on Ukraine hardly advanced amid efforts to agree on civilian safe passage.
Russia's invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, has created 1.7 million refugees, a raft of sanctions on Moscow, and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.
Sieges and the bombing continued as Kyiv rejected possible humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus, but said some limited progress had been made on agreeing logistics for the evacuation of civilians.
Moscow would give the residents of the Ukrainian cities of Sumy and Mariupol the choice of moving elsewhere in Ukraine on Tuesday, setting a deadline in the early hours for Kyiv to agree, Russian news agencies reported.
Here are the live updates:
Russia declares ceasefire for humanitarian corridors in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol
Russia on Tuesday declared a ceasefire amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine from 10 am (Moscow time) to provide humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said in a statement.
The development comes following the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus on Monday, which apparently ended up in failure. In the meeting, both sides addressed the issues of civilian evacuation and the Ukrainian side assured Russia that the humanitarian corridor will start working from Tuesday.
"From 10:00 a.m. (Moscow time) on March 8, 2022, the Russian Federation declares a ceasefire and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors," the statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry said, giving further details of the humanitarian corridors to be created in the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol for the evacuation of civilians.
A special flight, carrying 200 Indian evacuees from Ukraine, lands in Delhi from Suceava in Romania.
"While we were travelling in the bus, there were no bombings. The government & our Embassy helped us a lot, we are very happy to be back" said a student who returned from Ukraine.
"While we were traveling in the bus, there were no bombings. The government & our Embassy helped us a lot, we are very happy to be back" said a student who returned from Ukraine pic.twitter.com/9HVUcguWsp
Ukraine kills Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov near Kharkiv, reports The Kyiv Independent quoting Ukraine’s Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry.
The issues of evacuation of the population from other regions, as well as the provision of humanitarian assistance, are being politicized. In particular, the requests of the Ukrainian side voiced to us less than 3 hours before the opening of humanitarian corridors: Russia at UNSC.
From the area of special military operation, more than 1,68,000 people have safely evacuated to Russia & in last 24 hours, 5,550 people have crossed the border. We're also establishing temporary accommodation points for the civilians arriving from Ukraine: Russia at UNSC meeting
A Russian air strike hit a bread factory in northern Ukraine and killed at least 13 civilians, Ukrainian officials said.
Negotiators make little progress
Russian negotiators said they did not have positive developments to report following talks with Ukraine and warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result. The talks "are not easy," Vladimir Medinsky said.
Ukraine's negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said some small progress had been made on agreeing logistics for the evacuation of civilians, but no agreement was reached that significantly improves the broader situation.
A fourth round will take place very soon, Russia said. The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are expected to meet in Turkey on Thursday.
US congressional negotiators neared a deal to provide Ukraine billions of dollars in emergency aid. The White House requested $10 billion.
Oil prices soar as the US says it may go alone on import ban
Oil prices hit 14-year highs and Wall Street fell after Washington said it was talking to European allies about banning imports of Russian oil.