Meet Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate who lost France elections to Emmanuel Macron

The France presidential elections 2022 finally came to an end on April 24, with Emmanuel Macron being elected for another term after emerging victorious over his opponent and far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.
Marine Le Pen, who is an influential name in French politics, lost the presidential elections by a tight margin, with 41.4 percent of the vote share, while Macron garnered over 58 percent of the total votes.
Le Pen belongs to the Nationalist Rally in France and has brought her party to the mainstream through the elections. She believes herself to be a staunch nationalist, while a significant population of the country believes her to have extremist views.
Know all about Marine Le Pen and her political beliefs –
1. Who is Marine Le Pen?
Marine Le Pen is an influential politician and lawyer who belongs to the Nationalist Rally party in France and ran for the presidential elections in the country in 2012, 2017, and 2022. Le Pen was known to have controversial views on immigration, gay marriage, and several social issues, but has since softened her stance. (Photo – Reuters)
2. Marine Le Pen’s political journey
Le Pen joined her father’s Jean-Marie La Pen’s party Nationalist Front in 1998 and rose through the ranks to hold several positions in the party. Later, she preceded her father to become the president of the National Front in 2003, making her a prominent name in French politics. (Photo – Reuters)
3. ‘The Devil’s daughter’
While Jean-Marie Le Pen was often called ‘le diable’ (the devil) for his anti-semantic, racist, and often controversial statements, Marine Le Pen got dubbed ‘la fille du diable’ or ‘the devil’s daughter. To change her image, she has distanced herself from her father’s views over the years. (Photo – IANS)
4. Le Pen’s vision for France
Marine Le Pen’s vision for the country differs greatly from Macron’s centrist beliefs. According to media reports, some of the policies she was batting for were laws proposed and passed by referendum and no more Muslim headscarves in public. People have often dubbed her as “anti-minority.” (File photo)
5. What’s next for Marine Le Pen?
After conceding defeat in the French presidential elections, Marine Le Pen accepted the decision of the public and said that she will continue her political fight against Emmanuel Macron. She further said that the fight is not over yet, and is gearing up for the legislative elections in the country. (File photo)