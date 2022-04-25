Meet Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate who lost France elections to Emmanuel Macron

Marine Le Pen was up against Emmanuel Macron in the France presidential elections, ultimately losing to Macron in the final vote count.

The France presidential elections 2022 finally came to an end on April 24, with Emmanuel Macron being elected for another term after emerging victorious over his opponent and far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

Marine Le Pen, who is an influential name in French politics, lost the presidential elections by a tight margin, with 41.4 percent of the vote share, while Macron garnered over 58 percent of the total votes.

Le Pen belongs to the Nationalist Rally in France and has brought her party to the mainstream through the elections. She believes herself to be a staunch nationalist, while a significant population of the country believes her to have extremist views.

Know all about Marine Le Pen and her political beliefs –