In Pics: Kyiv left devastated as Russia launches biggest airstrike since start of Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow launched a deadly assault of missiles on Ukrainian Monday, killing many people in central Kyiv.
Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, was rocked by several explosions early on Monday, the city's mayor said. Numerous footage of billowing black smoke from nearby buildings were posted online.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a press statement obtained by Reuters that long-range missiles had attacked energy, military, and communications installations in Ukraine. These photos show the aftermath of Russia's most recent missile strike.
In Kyiv, Ukraine, during Russia's assault on Ukraine, rescuers transport an injured man from the scene of a building hit by a Russian missile.
In the midst of Russia's assault on Ukraine, a view shows a commercial centre in Kyiv that was hit by a missile.
In the midst of Russia's war on Ukraine, firefighters in Kyiv, Ukraine, tend to a spot where a Russian missile strike destroyed an item of infrastructure.
In the midst of the Russian invasion on Ukraine, a fireman in Kyiv, Ukraine, works at the site of a destroyed administrative building.
In the middle of Russia's war against Ukraine, firemen in Kyiv, Ukraine, respond to a site where a Russian missile attack damaged a piece of infrastructure. The missile strike was carried out by Russia.
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine proceeds, a missile explodes near Kyiv's glass bridge.
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, a medic makes his way through the streets of downtown Kyiv past a burned car caused by a Russian missile strike.
