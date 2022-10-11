In Pics: Kyiv left devastated as Russia launches biggest airstrike since start of Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow launched a deadly assault of missiles on Ukrainian Monday, killing many people in central Kyiv.

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, was rocked by several explosions early on Monday, the city's mayor said. Numerous footage of billowing black smoke from nearby buildings were posted online.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a press statement obtained by Reuters that long-range missiles had attacked energy, military, and communications installations in Ukraine. These photos show the aftermath of Russia's most recent missile strike.