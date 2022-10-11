Search icon
In Pics: Kyiv left devastated as Russia launches biggest airstrike since start of Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow launched a deadly assault of missiles on Ukrainian Monday, killing many people in central Kyiv.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 10, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, was rocked by several explosions early on Monday, the city's mayor said. Numerous footage of billowing black smoke from nearby buildings were posted online.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a press statement obtained by Reuters that long-range missiles had attacked energy, military, and communications installations in Ukraine. These photos show the aftermath of Russia's most recent missile strike.

1. Russian missile strikes

1/7
1/7

In Kyiv, Ukraine, during Russia's assault on Ukraine, rescuers transport an injured man from the scene of a building hit by a Russian missile.

(Image Source: REUTERS)

2. Russian missile strikes

2/7
2/7

In the midst of Russia's assault on Ukraine, a view shows a commercial centre in Kyiv that was hit by a missile.

(Image Source: REUTERS)

3. Russian missile strikes

3/7
3/7

In the midst of Russia's war on Ukraine, firefighters in Kyiv, Ukraine, tend to a spot where a Russian missile strike destroyed an item of infrastructure.

(Image Source: REUTERS)

4. Russian missile strikes

4/7
4/7

In the midst of the Russian invasion on Ukraine, a fireman in Kyiv, Ukraine, works at the site of a destroyed administrative building.

(Image Source: REUTERS)

5. Russian missile strikes

5/7
5/7

In the middle of Russia's war against Ukraine, firemen in Kyiv, Ukraine, respond to a site where a Russian missile attack damaged a piece of infrastructure. The missile strike was carried out by Russia.

(Image Source: REUTERS)

6. Russian missile strikes

6/7
6/7

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine proceeds, a missile explodes near Kyiv's glass bridge.

(Image Source: REUTERS)

7. Russian missile strikes

7/7
7/7

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, a medic makes his way through the streets of downtown Kyiv past a burned car caused by a Russian missile strike.

(Image Source: REUTERS)

