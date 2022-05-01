International Labour Day 2022: History, significance and more

It is celebrated for the contribution and sacrifice of workers to and for society.

Labour Day or International Workers' Day is observed each year on May 1 to celebrate the achievements of the working class. The day, also called May Day, is also observed as a public holiday in many countries. It came into prominence in India in 1923.

The day that is devoted entirely to the labour class. It is celebrated on different days in many countries. But, most countries, observed it on May 1.