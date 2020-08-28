'Masaba Masaba' Review: Neena Gupta-Masaba Gupta's Netflix show is high on drama and fashion

'Masaba Masaba'

Cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Satyadeep Mishra and others.

Director: Sonam Nair

Duration: Six episodes

Where to Watch?: Netflix

'Masaba Masaba' Story:

Real-life mom-daughter duo Neena and Masaba Gupta play versions of themselves in this playful, fictional peek into their lives in fashion and film.

'Masaba Masaba' Review:

More than the fact that Masaba Gupta is playing her version on the show, it is interesting to see the ace fashion designer has forayed into acting. It's not an easy job to play the fictionalised version for the camera. We saw a hint of it earlier with Sunny Leone's web series titled Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Although the show is a fictional peek on the story of Neena Gupta and her daughter, it also is quite relatable to people who have been living and breathing entertainment. The show has drawn inspirations from the major part of their real lives as far as the two episodes are concerned.

The first episode talks about blind items written on the celebrities up close and personal lives. This time a gossip column hinted at Masaba's divorce with her husband Vinay played by Satyadeep Mishra. This chapter is from her real-life divorce with producer Madhu Mantena which was in the news from the past two years. As a viewer, I also thought that it might just be a hoax as the episode progressed. She dissed the blind item and so did her mom Neena Gupta who is equally worried for her daughter.

While in the second episode, we got a glimpse of the behind-the-thoughts about Neena Gupta's Instagram post where she was seeking a job despite being a successful star who has also been bestowed with National Film Awards. Those sequences are indeed heartbreaking to know what actually Neena must have gone through in real life while waiting to get back to work.

The two episodes will ask you for more and honestly, even I can't wait to see how the story unfolds eventually. Neena and Masaba are beautifully backed by two main supporting cast, including Neil Bhoopalam who has done a good job in whatever little scenes he was seen. Rytasha Rathore has shown that she is a fab artist once again with her role as Masaba's BFF. Pooja Bedi is also returning to acting with her role as Life Coach but it seems she herself is tangled with problems.

Neena Gupta is her natural self and her relation with daughter Masaba is less explored in reality. So show that part is indeed an interesting watch. While watching Masaba, who is also the narrator of the show it feels like a camera has been put in front of her and she is unaware. But with the dramatised sequences, the ace fashion designer has but her foothold and leaves an impressive mark.

There are special cameos by Bollywood celebs namely Kiara Advani who plays her self obsessed version. Also, Farah Khan, who doesn't need any dialogues to be given as she is entertaining enough.

The two episodes were good enough for a much-needed breather we need from the harsh reality of life and the entertainment industry which is being missed since the lockdown started.

'Masaba Masaba' Verdict:

Masaba Gupta is a hot mess but the show is not! It's palpable and a treat to watch the mother-daughter duo Neena Gupta and Masaba.