Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Tejasswi Prakash sets the internet on fire with her sizzling looks, boyfriend Karan Kundra has the sweetest reaction.

  • DNA Web Team
  • |
  • Dec 08, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

Tejasswi Prakash is all set to appear on Karan Kundra and Mouni Roy-hosted show Temptation Island India. The actress will share her advice with the couple on love along with her boyfriend Karan Kunndra in the show. Recently, Tejasswi took to her Instagram and dropped some sizzling photos flaunting her perfectly toned body in a red gown that had a deep plunging neckline. Not only the fans but even Karan was seen drooling over her hotness. Here's a look at some of her glamorous pictures that has set the internet on fire. 

1. Tejasswi Prakash Instagram post

Tejasswi Prakash Instagram post
1/5

Tejasswi Prakash recently took to her social media to drop some sizzling photos. The actress shared her look from Temptation Islands India and left netizens drooling over her enchanting pics. 



2. Tejasswi Prakash message for girls

Tejasswi Prakash message for girls
2/5

Along with her sizzling hot pics, the actress also shared a message for girls which read, "Girl, please don’t go through life trying to be as small and convenient as possible. Speak up. Be fierce always." 



3. Tejasswi Prakash's outfit

Tejasswi Prakash's outfit
3/5

Tejasswi Prakash raised the temperature in a red hot body hugging gown which had a deep plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with a subtle make-up look, and golden heels and kept her locks open. 



4. Netizens react to Tejasswi Prakash's glamorous look

Netizens react to Tejasswi Prakash's glamorous look
4/5

Netizens couldn't stop adoring Tejasswi Prakash's sizzling looks. One of the comments read, "Queen is Queening." Another wrote, "Just looking like a fire." Another user commented, "Hotness overloaded." 



5. Karan Kundra reacts to Tejasswi Prakash's pics

Karan Kundra reacts to Tejasswi Prakash's pics
5/5

Karan Kundra also reacted to girlfriend and actress Tejasswi Prakash's hot pics and called her, a "Red hot temptation." Not only this, the actor also shared their pics together from Temptation Island India and wrote, "When you're with the right person.. there are no challenges in love * Don't Forget to watch #TemptationlslandIndia with my own little red hot temptation @tejasswiprakash." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)



