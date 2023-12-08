Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Tejasswi Prakash is all set to appear on Karan Kundra and Mouni Roy-hosted show Temptation Island India. The actress will share her advice with the couple on love along with her boyfriend Karan Kunndra in the show. Recently, Tejasswi took to her Instagram and dropped some sizzling photos flaunting her perfectly toned body in a red gown that had a deep plunging neckline. Not only the fans but even Karan was seen drooling over her hotness. Here's a look at some of her glamorous pictures that has set the internet on fire.