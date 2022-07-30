Streaming this week: Good Luck Jerry, Masaba Masaba, 777 Charlie, content not to be missed this weekend

From Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry to Masaba Gupta's much-awaited Masaba Masaba. Let's check out the content released this week.
It's been an interesting week for digital content as we have a spree of releases this week. Let's take a look at the movies and show out now to entertain you. (All images source: Twitter)
1. Good Luck Jerry
Let's start our weekend with a pot-boiler dark comedy Good Luck Jerry. Janhvi Kapoor's dark comedy is a rollercoaster ride, filled with unpredictable twists and turns.
Where to watch: Dinsey+ Hotstar
2. Masaba Masaba
Next, we have one of the most awaited series Masaba Masaba. The series is a direct sequel to its first season, and it continues to showcase the new challenges of Masaba Gupta.
Where to watch: Netflix
3. 777 Charlie
Let's take a moment and appreciate a feel-good entertainer. Rakshit Shetty's 777 Chalie is one perfect film that can be enjoyed by the whole family.
Where to watch: Voot Select
4. Case Toh Banta Hai
Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma bring a comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai, that takes a satirical take on celebrities. The show's first episode includes Varun Dhawan as the guest accused for crazy reasons.
Where to watch: Amazon Mini TV
5. 19 (1) (a)
The title of the Malayalam film highlights section 19 (1) (a) of the Indian constitution, which deals with Freedom of Speech and Expression. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead.
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
6. Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi
We end our list with another spine-chilling, edge-of-the-seat series that will keep you hooked from start to end. Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi isn't made for faint-hearts.
Where to watch: Netflix