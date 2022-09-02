Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: A look at late actor's photo with Shehnaaz Gill

The Indian cinema and television industries were devastated by the sudden death of actor Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth passed away at the age of 40. His passing was verified by Cooper Hospital in Mumbai to ANI.

Shehnaaz Gill, a close friend of Sidharth who was rumoured to be his girlfriend, was filming when she reportedly learned of the awful news of Sidharth's passing.