Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: A look at late actor's photo with Shehnaaz Gill

Today on Sidharth Shukla's death anniversary, lets take a look at his photos with Shehnaaz Gill.

  • Sep 02, 2022, 12:39 AM IST

The Indian cinema and television industries were devastated by the sudden death of actor Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth passed away at the age of 40. His passing was verified by Cooper Hospital in Mumbai to ANI.
Shehnaaz Gill, a close friend of Sidharth who was rumoured to be his girlfriend, was filming when she reportedly learned of the awful news of Sidharth's passing.

1. Sidharth Shukla holds Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla is seen holding Shehnaaz Gill in this picture while smiling.

2. Sidharth Shukla spotted at Airport with Shehnaaz Gill

The two posed for photographers when they were spotted at the airport in this throwback image.

3. Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss

When this specific episode of Bigg Boss aired, a snapshot of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla quickly became popular online.

4. Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's music video

This photo is a snippet from their music video which was released a few days after the actor's demise.

5. Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's candid photo

In this picture, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are having a good time at the Bigg Boss house.

6. Shehnaaz Gill poses with Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill can be seen posing with Sidharth Shukla in this photo, Shehnaaz is wearing Indian attire and Sidharth can be seen donning a white sweatshirt.

