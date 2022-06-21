Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Shweta Tiwari, Rupali Ganguly: First salaries of these TV divas will shock you

From Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Gill, take a look at the first salaries of these popular television actresses.
Do you know how much did Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha of Naagin 6 or Shweta Tiwari aka Prerna of Kasautii Zindagi Kay earned as their first salaries in the entertainment industry? Seeing how far these TV queens have come, the amount of the first pay cheque they got, will surely stun you. All figures are based on a report by BollywoodLife.com.
1. Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash was paid an amount of Rs 25,000 per episode when she started her career almost ten years ago. Today, she is reportedly being paid Rs 2 lakh for a single episode for her supernatural thriller show Naagin 6.
2. Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill earned nationwide fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was reportedly paid Rs 70,000 for her first music video in 2016 and now, she charges Rs 25 lakh for a single advertisement and has a reported net worth of a whopping Rs 29 crore.
3. Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly earned Rs 15,000 per day as her first salary and now, she is among the highest-paid actresses in the Indian television industry getting reportedly Rs 3 lakh per episode for the superhit show Anupamaa.
4. Shweta Tiwari
Reportedly charging Rs 3 lakh per episode today, Shweta Tiwari was paid an amount of Rs 5 lakh as her first paycheck by Ekta Kapoor for leading the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She reportedly earns Rs 10 crore annually.