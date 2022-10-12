Search icon
Photos: Shweta Tiwari sets internet on fire in blue blazer and hot pants, fans call her 'stunning'

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's amazing photos that have made fans go gaga.

  • Oct 12, 2022, 07:38 AM IST

Every time Shweta Tiwari uploads a photo to Instagram, she never fails to make a fashion statement. The diva has a vast fan base of admirers who adore her sense of style. She is well known for her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Shweta Tiwari's outfit

Shweta Tiwari's outfit
Shweta Tiwari was pictured wearing a top, hot pants, and a slim-fit, textured blue blazer.

Shweta Tiwari's accessories

Shweta Tiwari's accessories
Keeping it minimalistic, Shweta Tiwari wore silver hoops to go with the casual outfit

Shweta Tiwari's hairdo

Shweta Tiwari's hairdo
Shweta Tiwari kept her straight hair open which went well with her day look.

Shweta Tiwari's makeup

Shweta Tiwari's makeup
Shweta Tiwari opted for minimal but flawless makeup. She applied the perfect base and, nude lipstick and a light purple eyeshadow.

Shweta Tiwari's social media following

Shweta Tiwari's social media following
Shweta Tiwari enjoys a massive following of 3.8 million people on Instagram. 

Fans react to Shweta Tiwari's pictures

Fans react to Shweta Tiwari's pictures
Taking to the comment section of Shweta Tiwari's post, fans pointed out how she is 'reverse aging' and looking amazing every day.

