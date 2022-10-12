Photos: Shweta Tiwari sets internet on fire in blue blazer and hot pants, fans call her 'stunning'

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's amazing photos that have made fans go gaga.

Every time Shweta Tiwari uploads a photo to Instagram, she never fails to make a fashion statement. The diva has a vast fan base of admirers who adore her sense of style. She is well known for her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.