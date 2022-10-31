PHOTOS: 5 times Urfi Javed broke the internet with her sizzling looks

Urfi Javed often breaks the internet with her sexy and bold avatars.
Urfi Javed, or Uorfi as she spells her name, is a social media sensation. Her pictures in bizarre outfits often go viral on social media. Here are five such instances when her pictures broke the internet. (All images: Urfi Javed/Instagram)
1. Urfi Javed's background
Born in a conservative Muslim family, Urfi did her schooling at the reputed City Montessori School in Lucknow.
2. Urfi Javed's ex-boyfriend
Urfi Javed dated Paras Kalnawat, her co-star from Meri Durga, in 2017 and the couple broke up in 2018.
3. Urfi Javed's television shows
Urfi has appeared in multiple TV shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Bepannaah to name a few.
4. Urfi Javed in Bigg Boss OTT
Urfi gained limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot.
5. Urfi Javed's social media presence
Urfi, who goes by the name Uorfi on social media, has only 3.8 million followers on Instagram and 91.7k followers on Twitter.