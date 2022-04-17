Millind Gaba-Pria Beniwal give couple goals in photos from their Mehendi ceremony

Singer and 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Millind Gaba has tied the knot with ladylove Pria Beniwal on 16th April. The couple threw a sangeet and cocktail bash for their guests, a few days back. The event was attended by Bhushan Kumar, Mika, Guru Randhawa, Sapna Choudhary, Suresh Raina, Prince Narula, Suyyash Rai among others. Now photos from his Mehendi are going viral on social media.
Take a look:
1. Millind Gaba-Pria Beniwal
Millind Gaba-Pria Beniwal look so adorable together at their Mehendi ceremony.
2. Millind Gaba lifted Pria Beniwal
Millind Gaba can be seen lifting the love of his life Pria Beniwal.
3. Millind Gaba
Millind Gaba chose to wear a multi-colour sherwani for his sangeet and mehendi night.
4. Pria Beniwal
Pria Beni was wearing a beautiful pink lehenga, teamed up with gorgeous accessories.
5. Millind Gaba-Pria Beniwal
Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal are now officially husband and wife as they have tied the knot in a secret ceremony, on April 16.