In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

After delivering the successful series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Pratik and Hansal have come together for a biographical series based on Mahatma Gandhi.

In 2020, director Hansal Mehta stunned the audience with his series, Pratik Gandhi-starrer Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The dynamic actor-director duo are back and this time they are bringing the life of Mahatma Gandhi on celluloid. Hansal is now directing a multi-seasonal series Gandhi with Pratik in the lead, and the shoot has commenced in Gujarat. Let's take a look at the glimpses from the mahurat shot (Images source: Instagram)

1. Gandhi: The making of history begins

Gandhi: The making of history begins
1/5

Hansal Mehta-directed Gandhi is produced by Applause Entertainment and the production house dropped a carousel post with moments from the shoot. Here's a glimpse of the clapperboard. 



2. The dramatic frame of Hansal Mehta's Gandhi

The dramatic frame of Hansal Mehta's Gandhi
2/5

Here's a glimpse of the making of Gandhi. This photo gives a glimpse of a dramatic shot, set through the vision of Hansal and his team. 



3. M.K Gandhi: The name that needs no introduction

M.K Gandhi: The name that needs no introduction
3/5

In the third photo, we get to see the name that made history M.K Gandhi, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. 



4. Hansal Mehta making sure to make Gandhi unforgettable experience

Hansal Mehta making sure to make Gandhi unforgettable experience
4/5

Here's director Hansal Mehta watching the shot from a monitor, and making sure to make Gandhi an unforgettable experience for viewers. 



5. Hansal Mehta and Pratik Gandhi's previous collaboration

Hansal Mehta and Pratik Gandhi's previous collaboration
5/5

Gandhi will be the 2nd collaboration of Hansal and Pratik after crime thriller series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020). The series is based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by many stockbrokers including Harshad Mehta, the series is adapted from journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's 1992 book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away. Scam 1992 won critical acclaim, and Pratik became a star after the series. 



