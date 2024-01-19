In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

After delivering the successful series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Pratik and Hansal have come together for a biographical series based on Mahatma Gandhi.

In 2020, director Hansal Mehta stunned the audience with his series, Pratik Gandhi-starrer Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The dynamic actor-director duo are back and this time they are bringing the life of Mahatma Gandhi on celluloid. Hansal is now directing a multi-seasonal series Gandhi with Pratik in the lead, and the shoot has commenced in Gujarat. Let's take a look at the glimpses from the mahurat shot (Images source: Instagram)