Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram

Hina Khan never fails to stun us with her stylish outfits, she is a true fashion icon. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and dropped her breathtaking photos in a white saree.
1. Hina Khan's outift
Hina Khan can be seen wearing a stunning white saree in the photos.
2. Hina Khan's makeup
Hina Khan went with subtle but flawless makeup. She opted for a nude lip and light eyeshadow.
3. Hina Khan's hairdo
Hina Khan' styled her hair in a sleek bun with her parting in the side.
4. Hina Khan's accessories
Hina Khan wore a stunning pair of earrings with her attire.
5. Hina Khan's post
Hina Khan shared multiple photos with the caption, "For the love of white" followed by swan emoji.
6. Hina Khan's social media
TV actress Hina Khan enjoys a massive following of 17.3 million followers.