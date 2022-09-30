Search icon
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram

Hina Khan took to Instagram and dropped her breathtaking photos of herself.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 30, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

Hina Khan never fails to stun us with her stylish outfits, she is a true fashion icon. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and dropped her breathtaking photos in a white saree.

1. Hina Khan's outift

Hina Khan's outift
1/6

Hina Khan can be seen wearing a stunning white saree in the photos.

2. Hina Khan's makeup

Hina Khan's makeup
2/6

Hina Khan went with subtle but flawless makeup. She opted for a nude lip and light eyeshadow.

3. Hina Khan's hairdo

Hina Khan's hairdo
3/6

Hina Khan' styled her hair in a sleek bun with her parting in the side.

4. Hina Khan's accessories

Hina Khan's accessories
4/6

Hina Khan wore a stunning pair of earrings with her attire.

5. Hina Khan's post

Hina Khan's post
5/6

Hina Khan shared multiple photos with the caption, "For the love of white" followed by swan emoji.

6. Hina Khan's social media

Hina Khan's social media
6/6

TV actress Hina Khan enjoys a massive following of 17.3 million followers.

