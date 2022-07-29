Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Asit Kumar Modi, others celebrate 14 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Take a look at how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast celebrated the special day.
The popularity of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has increased over time. Even though the original Daya Ben and Dr. Hathi, Nattu Kaka actors are continually missed, viewers still adore the show, which is why it has been running for 14 years.
1. Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi pose for lens
While celebrating 14 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the cast made sure to make memories by clicking photos. In this photo, Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi and others can be seen posing for lens.
2. Custom cake for celebration
The cast cut a custom cake on the special day.
3. Munmun Dutta poses with Asit Kumar Modi
Munmun Dutta shared a photo in which she can be seen posing with the show's producer Asit Kumar Modi.
4. TMKOC cast celebrates the special day
Most people from the TMKOC cast can be seen posing for the lens in this photo.
5. Jennifer Mistry, Sunayna Fozdar smile wide with Ambika Ranjankar, Sharad Sankla
In this photo shared by Jennifer Mistry aka Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC, she can be posing and flashing her million-dollar smile with Sunayna Fozdar, Ambika Ranjankar and Sharad Sankla.
6. Shyam Pathak, Balvinder Singh Suri and others with Shyam Pathak
Along with Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal, the Sodhi family and others can be seen striking a pose for the lens on the special day.