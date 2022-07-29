Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Asit Kumar Modi, others celebrate 14 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The popularity of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has increased over time. Even though the original Daya Ben and Dr. Hathi, Nattu Kaka actors are continually missed, viewers still adore the show, which is why it has been running for 14 years.