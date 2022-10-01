Bigg Boss 16: Inside pictures of Salman Khan hosted show's massive circus themed house

Salman Khan is all set to host Bigg Boss 16 which will hit the tv screens on October 6, today.

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss season 16 is all set to premiere on national television, on Saturday (October 1). Bigg Boss fans are excited to know who all are participating in the new season of the most controversial reality show. BB house is one of the most luxurious houses, this time the set is converted into a circus.

Yes! Bigg Boss 16 house is based on a circus theme, take a look: