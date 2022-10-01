Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2989412
HomePhotos

Bigg Boss 16: Inside pictures of Salman Khan hosted show's massive circus themed house

Salman Khan is all set to host Bigg Boss 16 which will hit the tv screens on October 6, today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 01, 2022, 04:47 PM IST

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss season 16 is all set to premiere on national television, on Saturday (October 1). Bigg Boss fans are excited to know who all are participating in the new season of the most controversial reality show. BB house is one of the most luxurious houses, this time the set is converted into a circus.

Yes! Bigg Boss 16 house is based on a circus theme, take a look: 

1. Living Area

Living Area
1/7

Look at this beautiful and colourful circus theme living area. Welcome to the circus can be seen written above the entrance of the living area.

2. Garden area

Garden area
2/7

In every Bigg Boss season, we have seen that the Garden area is always the favourite place for all Bigg Boss contestants.  

3. Washroom area

Washroom area
3/7

The washroom area looks so beautiful in these pictures, one can also see plants kept near the wash basin. 

4. Bedroom

Bedroom
4/7

The interior of the bedroom is based on 'zebra theme'. White and black stripes can be seen all over the walls of the bedroom.

5. Living area

Living area
5/7

This is the place from where all house members will interact with host Salman Khan on weekends. 

6. Circus theme

Circus theme
6/7

Bigg Boss develops fresh themes for the home of the show each season. The creators unveiled the tastefully constructed circus-themed house this year.

7. Bigg Boss 16 start date

Bigg Boss 16 start date
7/7

Bigg Boss 16 started with a big bang premiere episode on Saturday, October 1 with 16 contestants.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia
7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you
Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...
This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict for Olympic silver medal delayed till…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews