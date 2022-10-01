Bigg Boss 16: Inside pictures of Salman Khan hosted show's massive circus themed house

Salman Khan is all set to host Bigg Boss 16 which will hit the tv screens on October 6, today.
Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss season 16 is all set to premiere on national television, on Saturday (October 1). Bigg Boss fans are excited to know who all are participating in the new season of the most controversial reality show. BB house is one of the most luxurious houses, this time the set is converted into a circus.
Yes! Bigg Boss 16 house is based on a circus theme, take a look:
1. Living Area
Look at this beautiful and colourful circus theme living area. Welcome to the circus can be seen written above the entrance of the living area.
2. Garden area
In every Bigg Boss season, we have seen that the Garden area is always the favourite place for all Bigg Boss contestants.
3. Washroom area
The washroom area looks so beautiful in these pictures, one can also see plants kept near the wash basin.
4. Bedroom
The interior of the bedroom is based on 'zebra theme'. White and black stripes can be seen all over the walls of the bedroom.
5. Living area
This is the place from where all house members will interact with host Salman Khan on weekends.
6. Circus theme
Bigg Boss develops fresh themes for the home of the show each season. The creators unveiled the tastefully constructed circus-themed house this year.
7. Bigg Boss 16 start date
Bigg Boss 16 started with a big bang premiere episode on Saturday, October 1 with 16 contestants.