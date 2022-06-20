Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Avneet Kaur looks sizzling hot in orange bikini, drool-worthy photos go viral

Take a look at Avneet Kaur's sexy photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 20, 2022, 06:32 PM IST

Avneet Kaur, who started her career as a young actress, has grown into a stunning diva. Avneet's career has been rather fruitful, and she has a sizable following. Her most recent Instagram photos are trending on the internet right now.

1. Avneet Kaur's swimwear

Avneet Kaur's swimwear
1/6

Avneet Kaur may be seen wearing a beautiful orange bikini, which compliments her well.

2. Avneet Kaur's makeup

Avneet Kaur's makeup
2/6

The makeup on Avneet Kaur is flawless. She has kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lipstick on her lips.

3. Avneet Kaur strikes stunning poses

Avneet Kaur strikes stunning poses
3/6

As she enjoys her day out, Avneet Kaur can be seen striking some sensuous positions for the camera.

4. vneet Kaur's post

vneet Kaur's post
4/6

Avneet Kaur uploaded multiple images in the same attire. She captioned the post with heart and sun emoji.

5. Fans reaction to Avneet Kaur's post

Fans reaction to Avneet Kaur's post
5/6

Her fans reacted quickly to her post. Some referred to her as a diva, while others claimed she looked hot.

6. Avneet Kaur's upcoming projects

Avneet Kaur's upcoming projects
6/6

With Tiku Weds Sheru, Avneet Kaur will shortly be making her Bollywood film debut.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.