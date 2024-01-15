Rohit Sharma Becomes Batter With Joint Second-most Ducks In T20Is | IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Highlights

India defeated Afghanistan in the second T20I by 6 wickets in Indore, leads series by 2-0. While India continue their good run ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup captain Rohit fell for his second successive duck in the series. In the match, Rohit -- playing his 150th game in the format -- fell for a golden duck.