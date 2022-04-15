Search icon
IPL 2022 RR vs GT Match Highlights: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in match number 24 of the IPL 2022 season at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

