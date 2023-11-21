India Lost World Cup Again Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Caught Crying After Losing World Cup Final

Rohit Sharma was caught crying following India's defeat to Australia in the World Cup 2023 final. Despite being favorites, India faced a formidable Australian team that proved unstoppable on the grand stage. India's innings concluded at 240, and Travis Head's remarkable century propelled Australia to a convincing six-wicket victory in the final. India captain Rohit Sharma was emotional and could not control his tears as he walked off the field. The video of a teary-eyed Rohit Sharma is going viral on social media.