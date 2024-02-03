IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179 India End Day 1 On 3366 | Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed the skills and composure of a seasoned batsman on the first day of the 2nd Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Friday, February 02. He stood out as the only Indian top 6 batter who learned from the mistakes of India's sloppy defeat in the series opener in Hyderabad. Yashasvi capitalized on a good start and played a remarkable innings, scoring a magnificent hundred.