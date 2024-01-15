IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Highlights Dube Jaiswal Scores Fifty As India Beat Afghanistan By 6 Wickets

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights: India has defeated Afghanistan in the thrilling second T20I by six wickets held in Indore. For his match-winning figures of 2/17 (4), Axar Patel adjourned as a player of the match.