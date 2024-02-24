RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024 Live Score: Healy departs for 5, UPW one down

In the 2024 Women's Premier League's (WPL) second match, Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), will take on the UP Warriorz, under the leadership of Alysa Healy on Saturday (24 February). The showdown will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. RCB's performance in the last season was underwhelming as they ended up almost bottom of the leaderboard with a mere two victories out of eight matches, gathering just four points. Meanwhile, the Warriorz's journey was cut short after they lost to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.
The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. It will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India. You can also stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.
RCB vs UPW Live Score: Out!
Molineux gets an early wicket of UPW as she departs skipper Healy for 5 runs. Molineux bowls a straight delivery, quicker and on a length around the middle and off, Healy misses the ball and it hits the middle and off stumps.
UPW 17-1(2)
RCB vs UPW Live Score:
Shreyanka Patil's last-ball six helped RCB reach 157 runs for six wickets at the end of the first innings. UPW needs 158 runs to win the second match of the tournament.
RCB vs UPW Live Score: OUT!
UPW gets the big wicket of Richa Ghosh who smashed 62 runs. Deepti bowled on off, Richa Ghosh looked to hit it away but ended up flicking it back onto the stumps. Shreyanka Patil, right-handed bat, comes to the crease.
RCBW 145-6 (19)
RCB vs UPW Live Score: Gayakwad gets two wickets in an over
Gayakwad shines as she puts two RCB batters down in one over. She starts the over by dismissing Meghana for 53. Then, she gets Wareham for a duck on her over's fourth ball.
RCB vs UPW Live Score: 50 for Meghana
After RCB lost some crucial wickets, Meghana smashed an impressive fifty. RCB is currently at a run rate of 7.81. At the end of 16 overs, RCB has scored RCBW 125-3.
RCB vs UPW Live Score: OUT!
In the eighth over, Ecclestone gets the big wicket of Perry for 8 runs. Bowling the delivery on off, Perry smashes it straight to fielder at cover. Saima Thakor takes a sharp catch and puts another big batter of RCB down.
RCB vs UPW Live Score: OUT!
McGrath shines as she gets the big wicket of RCB skipper Mandhana. McGrath bowls a short ball on leg, Mandhana goes for a pull and gets a top edge towards short fine leg where Vrinda Dinesh takes a good catch. Ellyse Perry, right-handed bat, comes to the crease.
RCB vs UPW Live Score: OUT!
Grace Harris puts the first RCB batter down. She goes full-on middle and Sophie Devine gets beaten on her sweep. Devine also doesn't think of wasting a review. Even the RCB skipper was also convinced that the ball was hitting the stumps.
RCB vs UPW Live Score: Mandhana hits first six of the match
The match has begun and RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana is trying to put an early pressure on UP Warriorz as she smashed a six in the second over. On the very next delivery of McGrath, she hits a four to take RCB's score to 13-0 (2).
RCB vs UPW Live Score: Playing XI of both teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Thakur Singh
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Saima Thakor
RCB vs UPW Live Score:
Alyssa Healy: We'll have a bowl first. Amazing to play on a ground like this. We have to do the job with the ball. Poonam is going to play a big role, Chamari Athapaththu - our overseas rectruit will also play a key role for us. Excited to play here.
Smriti Mandhana: We already knew that. There's going to be a lot of noise and support. That's how RCB fan base is. I think it's the same wicket like last night. 175 would be a decent score if we play to our strenghts. We didn't have a great campaign last year. It's important for all the players to step up in order to win the tournament.
RCB vs UPW Live Score: UP Warriorz won toss, opt to bowl first
Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz won the toss and chose to bowl against RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
RCB vs UPW Live Score: UP Warriorz full squad
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Poonam Khemnar
RCB vs UPW Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, Simran Bahadur, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Ekta Bisht, Sophie Molineux, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar.