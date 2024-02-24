RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024 Live Score: Healy departs for 5, UPW one down

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024 Live Score: Toss coming up shortly

In the 2024 Women's Premier League's (WPL) second match, Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), will take on the UP Warriorz, under the leadership of Alysa Healy on Saturday (24 February). The showdown will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. RCB's performance in the last season was underwhelming as they ended up almost bottom of the leaderboard with a mere two victories out of eight matches, gathering just four points. Meanwhile, the Warriorz's journey was cut short after they lost to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. It will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India. You can also stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.