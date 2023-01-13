SPORTS
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Highlights: Follow India vs Spain Hockey World Cup latest update and scorecard here.
India will face Spain in their opening match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Rourkela, Odisha. The Indian team will be captained by the young and talented Harmanpreet Singh, and boasts of other big names such as Manpreet Singh, who led India to a bronze medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics, and PR Sreejesh, the experienced goalkeeper who is set to compete in his final World Cup. This is sure to be an exciting match-up between two of the world's top hockey teams.
Team India has not tasted victory in a Hockey World Cup for nearly five decades, with their last triumph coming in 1975 when Ajitpal Singh's squad emerged victorious. This was the first time India had won the tournament since its inception in 1971, and the nation celebrated the momentous occasion with great jubilation.
There are sixteen teams participating in this World Cup. The Men in Blue have been placed in Group D alongside Spain, Wales, and England. Group A consists of Australia, South Africa, France, and Argentina, while Group B features Belgium, Japan, Korea, and Germany. Group C will see the Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, and New Zealand battle it out for the top spot. This World Cup promises to be an exciting tournament, with each team vying for the chance to be crowned champions.
The four winners of the pool stage will qualify for the quarter-finals, while the teams finishing second and third will compete in crossover matches for the remaining four spots in the quarter-finals. These exciting matchups will determine who will advance to the next round and have a chance to compete for the championship title.
The clock ticked down as India held onto their two-goal advantage, securing a victory in their opening match.
IND 2-0 ESP
First game, first win.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 13, 2023
Team India began the World Cup with a victory.
IND 2:0 ESP #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/xq2PJ0QLdy
The Indian goalkeeper appears to be unbeatable today, as he has expertly deflected every shot that has come his way. His impressive reflexes and agility have been on full display, making it difficult for the opposing team to find the back of the net.
IND 2-0 ESP | 55', Q4
India have lost their referral, as a stick tackle inside their half resulted in a Spanish penalty corner. The Indian team was unable to prevent the Spanish side from capitalizing on the opportunity, and the resulting penalty corner proved to be decisive in the outcome of the match.
IND 2-0 ESP | 53', Q4
The crowd has enjoyed an enthralling half-performance from the hosts, as the men in blue deservedly lead by two goals to nil, courtesy of Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh. Spain started off well and have created chances, but Krishan Pathak has been on top of his game, making a few crucial saves. The second half promises to be even more exciting - stay tuned!
IND 2-0 ESP
The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium is packed. The two teams take their places on the field. India in blue jerseys, whereas Spain in red. Spain has a 3-2 head-to-head record at World Cups, with one match ending in a tie.
Wales were trounced by England, 5-0, in a match that saw a dominant performance by the English side, much like Australia's against France earlier in the day. Wales will undoubtedly be disappointed with their first World Cup result.
IND vs ESP— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 13, 2023
The #MenInBlue will face the #RedSticks in their first pool D match. Here's a look at the lineup!#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @rfe_hockey pic.twitter.com/UUMrIDoZQf
38 Goals in 2022— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 13, 2023
18 goals in #FIHProLeague season 3
Now leading hosts @TheHockeyIndia at FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023.
Will @13harmanpreet be the @HeroMotoCorp top goal scorer of the tournament?
India begin their #HWC2023 campaign tonight vs Spain at 1900 IST pic.twitter.com/965BvrzvFE
Australia demolished France 8-0 in a Pool A match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Tom Craig scored a field goal hat-trick, with goals in the 8th, 31st, and 44th minutes, while Jeremy Hayward also netted a hat-trick of goals, each from a penalty corner. Flynn Ogilvie and Tom Wickham added to the rout with a goal apiece.
Australia cruised to victory today. Here are some glimpses from the game.#HockeyIndia #indiaKaGame #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends #AUSvsFRA #HockeyWorldCup2023 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/U3RISXlAYR— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 13, 2023
These are also ready to bring out their loudest cheers! #Hockey | #HWC2023 | @TheHockeyIndia | @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/0CH4YZjjxI— Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) January 13, 2023
Spain and India have clashed six times in the men's World Cup, with the most recent encounter taking place in the Hague in 2016, which ended in a draw. India has emerged victorious twice, while Spain has won the remaining four matches. Moreover, Spain has outscored India 10-9 in the World Cup.
Outside of the World Cup, India and Spain have recently met in the FIH Pro League, with each team claiming one win. In the Tokyo Olympics, however, Spain was soundly defeated by the Men in Blue, losing 3-0.
Adrian Rafi, Alejandaro Alonso, Alvaro Iglesias, Borja Lacalle, Cesar Curiel, Xavier Gispert, Enrique Gonzalez Castejon, Gerard Clapes, Ignacia Rodrigues, Joaquin Menini, Jordi Bonastre, Marc Miralles, Reyne Marc, Marc Vizcaino, Mario Garin, Pau Cunill, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens.
Sub: Pere Amat and Rafael Villalonga
Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice-captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek Singh, Sukhjeet Singh.
Sub: Rajkumar Pal and Jugraj Singh.
Argentina secured a victory in the first match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, defeating South Africa 1-0 and earning the first points of the tournament. Unfortunately, South Africa was unable to capitalize on the opportunity, but they will undoubtedly strive to improve their performance in the coming matches.
It's time! The Hockey World Cup 2023 is kicking off today, and India will be taking on Spain in the final match of the day at 7 PM IST in Rourkela. This highly anticipated match is sure to be an exciting one, as both teams have been preparing for months in order to make it to the top. Who will come out on top? Tune in to find out!
