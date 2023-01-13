FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Highlights: Follow India vs Spain Hockey World Cup latest update and scorecard here.

India will face Spain in their opening match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Rourkela, Odisha. The Indian team will be captained by the young and talented Harmanpreet Singh, and boasts of other big names such as Manpreet Singh, who led India to a bronze medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics, and PR Sreejesh, the experienced goalkeeper who is set to compete in his final World Cup. This is sure to be an exciting match-up between two of the world's top hockey teams.

Team India has not tasted victory in a Hockey World Cup for nearly five decades, with their last triumph coming in 1975 when Ajitpal Singh's squad emerged victorious. This was the first time India had won the tournament since its inception in 1971, and the nation celebrated the momentous occasion with great jubilation.

There are sixteen teams participating in this World Cup. The Men in Blue have been placed in Group D alongside Spain, Wales, and England. Group A consists of Australia, South Africa, France, and Argentina, while Group B features Belgium, Japan, Korea, and Germany. Group C will see the Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, and New Zealand battle it out for the top spot. This World Cup promises to be an exciting tournament, with each team vying for the chance to be crowned champions.

The four winners of the pool stage will qualify for the quarter-finals, while the teams finishing second and third will compete in crossover matches for the remaining four spots in the quarter-finals. These exciting matchups will determine who will advance to the next round and have a chance to compete for the championship title.