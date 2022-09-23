India were trailing the series 0-1 after Australia produced a fine batting show to beat the hosts by four wickets in the first T20I in Mohali on Tues.

India got off to a flier courtesy of Rohit Sharma who looked to be dealing only in sixes and along with KL Rahul put on 30 runs in the two overs of the Powerplay.

Adam Zampa was brought into the attack and claimed the wicket of KL Rahul in his first over. He turned the game on its head when he dismissed Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession in his second over but India were still ahead of the required rate. It gave Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma time to consolidate the inning but the former departed in the penultimate over.

Rohit Sharma stayed unbeaten on 46 in just 20 deliveries to take his team home along with Dinesh Karthik. Adam Zampa was by far the pick of the bowlers claiming three wickets and conceding just 16 runs in his 2 overs.

India were trailing the series 0-1 after Australia produced a fine batting show to beat the hosts by four wickets in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, Hardik Pandya (71 not out) and KL Rahul (55) scored scintillating half-centuries to help India post 208 for six. In reply, opener Cameron Green put India on the back foot with his 30-ball 61 before Matthew Wade (45 not out off 21) took the visitors over the line with four balls to spare.

Team India's inability to defend 209 raised some concerns over the side's bowling attack, as its premier bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel prove expensive and wicketless. Another setback for India in the bowling department was spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is enduring an indifferent patch since the Asia Cup 2022.



India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

