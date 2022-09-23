SPORTS
India were trailing the series 0-1 after Australia produced a fine batting show to beat the hosts by four wickets in the first T20I in Mohali on Tues.
India got off to a flier courtesy of Rohit Sharma who looked to be dealing only in sixes and along with KL Rahul put on 30 runs in the two overs of the Powerplay.
Adam Zampa was brought into the attack and claimed the wicket of KL Rahul in his first over. He turned the game on its head when he dismissed Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession in his second over but India were still ahead of the required rate. It gave Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma time to consolidate the inning but the former departed in the penultimate over.
Rohit Sharma stayed unbeaten on 46 in just 20 deliveries to take his team home along with Dinesh Karthik. Adam Zampa was by far the pick of the bowlers claiming three wickets and conceding just 16 runs in his 2 overs.
India were trailing the series 0-1 after Australia produced a fine batting show to beat the hosts by four wickets in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday.
Invited to bat, Hardik Pandya (71 not out) and KL Rahul (55) scored scintillating half-centuries to help India post 208 for six. In reply, opener Cameron Green put India on the back foot with his 30-ball 61 before Matthew Wade (45 not out off 21) took the visitors over the line with four balls to spare.
READ| Arjun Tendulkar training under the tutelage of Yuvraj's father Yograj Singh, see viral pics
Team India's inability to defend 209 raised some concerns over the side's bowling attack, as its premier bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel prove expensive and wicketless. Another setback for India in the bowling department was spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is enduring an indifferent patch since the Asia Cup 2022.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.
Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.
READ| IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav gives savage reply to 'India being 0-1 down against Australia' question
This is why Dinesh Karthik is known as India’s finisher! He needed just 2 deliveries to close out this game. However, the credit goes to Rohit Sharma who has powered India to a 6-wicket win with 4 balls to spare (D/L method) and they have now leveled the series going into the third and final game. Australia did not start well in the Powerplay and despite picking wickets in quick succession found themselves behind in the game. They will not make much of this result though with the game being shortened and will be glad they were able to have a close contest out there.
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli, OUT! TIMBER! It is Adam Zampa again to get the breakthrough. India lose their second wicket. Virat Kohli's cameo comes to an end. Adam Zampa has the last laugh here. He goes full, around leg. Kohli comes down the track, looks to flick it away but ends up playing all around it. The ball sneaks through his defense and hit the top of leg.
MAXIMUMS!— BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022
The @ImRo45 SIX Special edition is on display!
Follow the match https://t.co/LyNJTtl5L3 #TeamIndia
Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/OjgYFYnQZs
.@akshar2026 put on an impressive show with the ball & was #TeamIndia's top performer from the first innings of the second #INDvAUS T20I.— BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022
A summary of his performance pic.twitter.com/FXS0nvxlPv
B. O. O. M! @Jaspritbumrah93 strikes to dismiss Aaron Finch with a cracker of a yorker. #TeamIndia are chipping away here in Nagpur!— BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022
Follow the match https://t.co/LyNJTtkxVv
Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/omG6LcrkX8
That Wicket Feeling!— BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022
Another wicket for @akshar2026!
Another success with the ball for #TeamIndia!
Tim David departs.
Follow the match https://t.co/LyNJTtl5L3 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Y4s6gpYGbI
T. I. M. B. E. R! @akshar2026 scalps the big wicket of Glenn Maxwell.— BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022
Australia 2 down.
Follow the match https://t.co/LyNJTtl5L3 #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/iN6RxoSG65
RUN-OUT!— BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022
First strike for #TeamIndia, courtesy the tag-team work between @imVkohli & @akshar2026!
Australia lose Cameron Green. #INDvAUS
Follow the match https://t.co/LyNJTtkxVv
Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/j1h5bS1IVa
Chahal to Finch, 2 runs, to deep mid-wicket
Chahal to Finch, SIX, the first two deliveries were flat, this one is tossed up and Chahal pays for it. It's a juicy leg-break that lands right in the slot for Finch who smokes it down the ground
Chahal to Tim David, 1 run, short at the stumps, David mistimes the pull to long-on
Chahal to Finch, 1 run, flat on off, back of a length, Finch punches down to long-on
When we heard Bumrah and Rishabh will be a part of the 8-over match tonight!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 23, 2022
Watch the #Mastercard #INDvAUS 2nd T20I LIVE NOW only on Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar. #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/7i8PcBhNsI
Axar to Green, no run, tries a slog but mistimes it to midwicket
Axar to Green, FOUR, lofted in the air down the ground, hasn't got hold of it but he's got it over mid-off! There's a lot of ground to cover for Kohli running across from long-on. He gets there, reaches out with both hands but fails to hold on.Very difficult chance
Teams:
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rohit Sharma: We're going to field first. It's nice, there are so many people who have come to watch us. It is nice to get a game. These games are challenging ones because you don't know what to do. You just have to go out and express yourself. Hopefully we can put up a good show. Since it is an eight over game, we had to make two changes: Bumrah comes in for Umesh Yadav. Bhuvi misses out too and Pant comes in.
Huddle Talk— BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022
We are inching closer to the LIVE action #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/5w3K9qrbJ9
Old duo kohli and shastri#INDvsAUST20I #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/BLA1oTpENg— Ankit joshi (@CrickInformer) September 23, 2022
Richest Cricket Board BCCI #INDvsAUST20I #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/qnzURasbQg— (@wani_575) September 23, 2022
The umpires first spoke with the groundsmen, who then proceeded to quickly sprinkle some more sawdust on the wet parts. They then carry off the sacks of sawdust. The umpires, meanwhile went up to the area between the two dressing rooms where Finch and Rohit were waiting. They have another short conversation with them before handing them a piece of paper
20:42 Local Time, 15:12 GMT, 20:42 IST: The umpires are back at that disputed patch. This time they're having a longer chat with the groundsmen, and they seem pleased about something. Nitin Menon walks off giving a thumbs up towards the dressing rooms. The groundsmen too have sprung back into action, rolling the wet patch with sawdust.
Listen in to what the umpires have to say about the possibility of play today.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/wznhbQfmID— BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022
You And Your Friend Looking To Your Friend Who Is Proposing A Girl @imVkohli @BhuviOfficial #INDvsAUST20I #INDvsAUS #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/s4K438Kacr— Ikram Pathan (@_Pathan_02_) September 23, 2022
The umpires had a long chat with the curator
20:08 Local Time, 14:38 GMT, 20:08 IST: Okay, the inspection is done, and the umpires have gone over to talk to the captains. "It is still soggy. It is not safe for the players and we are still waiting for it to dry. The groundstaff are trying their job. Let's see if we can get something tonight. We are concerned about this game. We are not looking ahead. Both teams will come strong and the runup is a point of concern. The safety of the players is a priority," say the umpires.
There's still a fair amount of activity out there in the middle, with the groundsmen doing their bit. But again, there's only so much you can do when the bowlers' runups have soaked up water that may have seeped through the sheets. There's no sun around to dry it out as well. We can only wait, and wait we shall ..
Suryakumar Yadav: It has been an amazing journey. Wonderful ride till now and am working hard for everything. I have enjoyed batting everywhere but number four is perfect for me. It helps me control the game. I enjoy batting when the pressure is high. Most important challenge in Australia would be for us to be smart with our shot selection. Everything else remains the same.
The toss has been delayed because the outfield is still wet from all the overnight rain. There are a couple of wet patches that are of concern, and so, the next inspection is scheduled for 19:00 IST. The players, meanwhile, are going through their practice drills, which should suggest that this isn't serious, and that it shouldn't be a long delay.
Fresh from shocking defeats in Asia Cup, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had nonchalantly said he has found '90-95 percent' core of his team for the World Cup. Cut to a couple of weeks later, lively talks on India's death bowling are still afloat. India's derailment in the death overs twice in this month means the auditions for death over specialists are well and truly on. The lack of penetration against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup and against Australia on Tuesday would force the skipper to rethink on his 'experiment template' as the time for the T20 World is counted.
Bright, sunny evening at VCA Stadium, Nagpur. No rain. Will get full play if rain stays away. #INDvsAUS @sportstarweb @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/YtGShaytVp— Ashwin Achal (@AshwinAchal) September 23, 2022