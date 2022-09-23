Search icon
Arjun Tendulkar training under the tutelage of Yuvraj's father Yograj Singh, see viral pics

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is currently training under the watchful eyes of Yograj Singh, ahead of his Goa debut

Sep 23, 2022

Arjun Tendulkar training under the tutelage of Yograj Singh

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had recently switched his allegiance from Mumbai to Goa in order to revive his career. Ahead of making his debut for Goa, Arjun is currently training under the watchful eyes of Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh. 

Yograj himself was an acclaimed name in Indian cricket during the 1980s before Yuvraj carried forward the legacy and became a legend in his own right by helping India win the 2011 World Cup. Pictures of Arjun training under the tutelage of Yograj have emerged on social media. 

Ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 domestic season, Arjun is leaving no stone unturned to leave a mark. In one of the pictures, he can be seen taking advice from Yograj, while in another the youngster can be seen doing Yoga as the veteran coach looks on. 

The 22-year-old had recently left the Mumbai squad to join up with Goa, having played 2 T20 matches for his home town. He made his senior debut for Mumbai but couldn't play in the Ranji Trophy, thus forcing him to look for other teams to gain playing time. 

Arjun had been bought back by Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2022 mega auction, but he was unable to make his IPL debut as the management tried and tested other players. 

Speaking about his son's switch from Mumbai to Goa, Sachin revealed that Arjun would be embarking upon a new phase in his cricketing career. 

"Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career," said the God of cricket. 

It remains to be seen whether MI will retain Arjun in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction after failing to make his debut last year. 

