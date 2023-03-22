World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here

The LSST ('Large Synoptic Survey Telescope') digital camera, built by scientists at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in the United States, is the biggest in the world. The plan, begun a few years ago, is to install the camera on top of a Chilean observatory in the Andes. All of the parts have been put together into a working frame. A total of 189 individual CCD sensors are included into its composite sensor.