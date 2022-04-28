SpaceX Crew 4 astronauts will grow plants in space without soil, know how

SpaceX launched Crew-4 astronauts into space on Wednesday, and one of their objectives is to grow plants in space without any soil!

Everyone knows the basic elements that are required to grow a plant. We need water, sunlight, proper weather, and most importantly, soil for the roots to grow into. But can you grow a plan without any soil? SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts are going to do just that in space!

In a joint mission, Elon Musk’s SpaceX and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched four astronauts into space on Wednesday with the mission to conduct several science experiments aboard the International Space Station.