SpaceX Crew 4 astronauts will grow plants in space without soil, know how

SpaceX launched Crew-4 astronauts into space on Wednesday, and one of their objectives is to grow plants in space without any soil!
Everyone knows the basic elements that are required to grow a plant. We need water, sunlight, proper weather, and most importantly, soil for the roots to grow into. But can you grow a plan without any soil? SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts are going to do just that in space!
In a joint mission, Elon Musk’s SpaceX and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched four astronauts into space on Wednesday with the mission to conduct several science experiments aboard the International Space Station.
1. Plants without soil in space!
The scientists, who are a part of Crew-4 of SpaceX, will be conducting several experiments in space, including an attempt to grow plants without soil. This experiment is already underway by the Crew-3 team, and Crew-4 will be continuing the research. (Photo – NASA)
2. How will plants grow in space without soil?
According to NASA, the four-member team of scientists will be conducting a series of experiments including hydroponic (liquid-based) and aeroponic (air-based) techniques to grow plants without soil. The experiment has been named XROOTS. (Photo – NASA)
3. NASA explains the science
In an official statement, NASA said, “Current space-based plant systems are small and use particulate media-based systems to deliver water and nutrients. These do not scale up well in space due to mass, containment, maintenance, and sanitation issues. Hydroponic and aeroponic techniques could enable the production of crops on a larger scale for future space exploration.” (Photo – NASA)
4. Other experiments by Crew-4
Apart from the plant experiment, Crew 4 scientists will also be participating in an experiment evaluate a production process for creating artificial human cells in the retina using bacteriorhodopsin, a light-activated protein. (Photo – NASA)
5. Who is a part of Crew-4?
The Crew-4 mission includes NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins, as well as European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, taking them to the ISS on the Falcon 9 rocket bearing the Crew Dragon capsule. The rocket was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Photo – NASA)