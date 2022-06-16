5-year tax saver fixed deposit: Interest rates, taxation, other things to know before investing

As banks have hiked interest rates after RBI's decision to raise the repo rate to 4.90 per cent in two tranches, it is wise to invest in FDs.

Fixed deposits (FD) are considered trusted financial investments that reduce the adverse effects of market volatility on your savings. As FDs have a flexible tenor, the investor can comfortably plan his/her short to mid-term goals. They are also considered an easy investment option as the eligibility criteria, and the investment process is much easier than other investment methods.

As banks have hiked interest rates after the central bank's decision to raise the repo rate to 4.90 per cent in two tranches, it is wise to invest in tax-saving FDs.

Despite the ease of investing in an FD, it is crucial to note certain things before leaping. Here are some aspects to research before investing in any FD.