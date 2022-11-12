Who is Sohrab Mirza, Sania Mirza's ex-fiance before she met Shoaib Malik? Tennis star's rumoured love interests

While the controversy around Sania-Shoaib remains to be uncertain, here are Sania Mirza's rumored love interests before marrying Shoaib Malik.
Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis player, uploaded an Instagram image that appeared to hint to her and Shoaib Malik, the former captain of Pakistan's cricket team, separating. The pair has not yet revealed any confirmation or reason of their divorce. But, according to a story from Inside Sport, a close friend of the couple has apparently confirmed the rumours of the divorce. While the controversy remains to be uncertain, here are Sania Mirza's rumoured love interests before marrying Shoaib Malik.
1. Sohrab Mirza
According to reports, tennis player and his childhood friend Sohrab Mirza was engaged before she wed Shoaib Malik. Following the engagement, the two realised how incompatible they are for one another and decided to call it quits.
Sohrab stated in an interview that "differences between us cropped up straight from the start. Although we had been friends with each other's families for three generations and had known each other for about six years, we only realised we were entirely incompatible after becoming engaged. The broken engagement didn’t come out of the blue. I saw it coming!” TOI published.
2. Shahid Kapoor
Before she wed Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza was also said to have a love interest with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. Following Sania's participation on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, there were rumours that she and Shahid were dating. When asked if the Bollywood actor had ever contacted her.
Sania responded by saying that it never happened. Later on in the show, when Mirza was given the option to kill, marry and hook up with Ranveer Singh, Sania choose to marry Ranbir, hook up with Ranveer, and kill Shahid. The two never confirmed the speculation of their relationship.
3. Navdeep Pallapolu
According to a media report, Navdeep Pallapolu, a South Indian actor, and tennis pro Sania Mirza also sparked, before tying knots with Shoaib Malik. The two, however, never officially acknowledged the relationship claims.
Navdeep stated in an interview that they are buddies and regularly hang out and go to the gym. However, he declined to elaborate further. Sania reportedly added that Navdeep is only a "good buddy," according to sources.
4. When Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married?
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were wed on April 12, 2010, in a typical Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ritual at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India. The couple's Walima ceremony took place in Sialkot, Pakistan, and was followed by the customary mahr ceremony.
