Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

As December unfolds its magic, the anticipation for the festive season grows. The shifting weather and the spirit of togetherness create an enchanting atmosphere. And what adds to the charm is the thrill of the upcoming New Year! This month brings with it a tapestry of delights mouthwatering treats, dazzling decorations, chic clothing, and an air of jubilation. Donning warm and stylish red attire for Christmas is a tradition we all cherish. And if you're seeking inspiration for your outfit, look no further than our Bollywood queens, who always shine in their red-hot ensembles.

Here are some red-hot looks from Bollywood divas to inspire your Christmas outfits.