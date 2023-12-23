Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Here are some red-hot looks from Bollywood divas to inspire your Christmas outfits.
As December unfolds its magic, the anticipation for the festive season grows. The shifting weather and the spirit of togetherness create an enchanting atmosphere. And what adds to the charm is the thrill of the upcoming New Year! This month brings with it a tapestry of delights mouthwatering treats, dazzling decorations, chic clothing, and an air of jubilation. Donning warm and stylish red attire for Christmas is a tradition we all cherish. And if you're seeking inspiration for your outfit, look no further than our Bollywood queens, who always shine in their red-hot ensembles.
Here are some red-hot looks from Bollywood divas to inspire your Christmas outfits.
1. Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani, a versatile fashion icon, effortlessly rocks any style. Embracing the trend of co-ord sets, she's offering chic fashion tips. Her well-coordinated red outfit epitomizes the ideal Christmas attire, seamlessly blending allure and sophistication. Sporting a bustier crop top paired with a high-rise skirt, she accentuates her silhouette exquisitely. To complement the ensemble, Kiara opts for bronze bangles and earrings as stylish accessories, making this look a guaranteed showstopper.
2. Sara Ali Khan
Sara is the epitome of a fashion icon, effortlessly achieving style goals in her stunning little red dress adorned with elegant white frills. To steal the spotlight at your Christmas gathering, follow Sara's lead and opt for a red-hot bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. Elevate the glamour by pairing it with a matching red jacket. With this ensemble, you'll be all set to dazzle and rock the Christmas party.
3. Deepika Padukone
Focusing on fashion without giving a nod to Deepika Padukone wouldn't be complete. A true Bollywood icon, she effortlessly shines in any attire. For those seeking a departure from dresses and gowns, Deepika's vibrant red power suit radiates boss-woman vibes and serves as perfect outfit inspiration. Her unconventional bralette with a crisscross neckline paired with an oversized blazer adds a touch of preppy sophistication. The stylish flared pants not only elongate her silhouette but also flawlessly complement her ensemble.
4. Ananya Panday
Few can rock red as stunningly as Ananya Panday does. During a promotional event for Dream Girl 2, she dazzled in a strapless bustier paired with a mermaid skirt. The alluring top boasted intricate crisscross patterns and a flattering sweetheart neckline, while the high-waisted skirt hugged her figure with a daring slit adorned with pleated details. This ensemble is perfect for a glamorous Christmas evening gala.
5. Shanaya Kapoor
When it comes to best-dressed Gen-Z fashion icons, Shanaya Kapoor stands out. Her choice of a plunging V-neck corset top and matching trousers proves she's perpetually poised for red-themed elegance. The ensemble exudes a vibrant and confident vibe, showcasing her feisty style effortlessly.