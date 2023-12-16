Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Rapper Badshah ventured into hospitality and launched posh restaurants in Chandigarh. Let's take a look at his restaurants.
Rapper and hip-hop artiste Badshah has now translated through a first-of-its-kind world-class multi-brand food and beverage venture. The 39-year-old rapper, entrepreneur, mentor and philanthropist is gearing up to mark his maiden innings in the hospitality industry in Chandigarh with the launch of three brands- Sago Spice Symphony, Seville and Sidera in partnership with Babita Puri Gupta and Udayveer Gupta. Let's take a look at the inside photos of plush restaurant.
1. The first-of-its-kind restaurants launched by Badshah
Located in the heart of Chandigarh; the upscale neighbourhood of Sector-26, the aesthetically constructed spanking new venture is a 9,000 sq. ft. expanse sculpted into three culinary masterpieces- an earthy indoor dining space presented in the form of an Indian fine dining restaurant Sago Spice Symphony, a basement Pan-Asian cocktail bar Sidera and an atmospheric Continental Lebanese restaurant and lounge Seville
2. A look into pan-Asian bar Sidera
Sidera referencing the constellations and stars in Latin, is spruced up with luxe leather furnishing, electric statement LED lighting, textured walls highlighted with fluorescent abstract wall accents, dune-shaped arched ceiling with LUMOSX glow-in-the-dark stars and a backlit marble and onyx bar, to cater to a lively and sensorial after-hours experience for young audiences.
Interestingly, the rapper has a drink named after him called Badshahi which is a blend of milk, rose, gulkand, fresh cream, rim with edible gold flakes and also tops his favourites list.
3. A look into Continental Lebanese restaurant
Seville which draws inspiration from a Spanish city imbibes colonial designs, full of cultural richness, eclectic luxury and exuding sophistication. The venue embraces a timeless-yet-chic style with an illuminated open-to-sky roof, rustic wooden chandeliers dangling from the tall ceiling, mosaic flooring and wooden carved wall murals accentuating the neutral colour palettes.
4. A look into dining restaurant
Dining restaurant Sago Spice Symphony pays a sublime poetic ode to authentic Indian food from different corners of the country and exhibits a congenial vibe that makes it a diner’s delight for the entire family with elements of earthy warm palettes, terracotta pottery, cream floral upholstery, glazed tiles, gold and marble accents coupled with natural stonework.
5. Delicious food that will be served in Badshah's restaurants
Promising chefs from various regions of India have been onboarded to helm the kitchen with an immersive menu that marries modernity with tradition and spans Indian, Lebanese, Continental and Pan-Asian fare. The eclectic menu prides itself in the luxurious utilization of homemade sauces, freshly grounded spices and flavourful condiments. Sago includes signature dishes such as Sona Murgh Kebab, Lagan Ka Murgh, Sago Dal Makhni, Chupa Rustam Beetroot Kebab while chef recommendations at Sidera include Asparagus Philadelphia Roll, Stuffed Lotus Stem Fritters and Seville comprises distinctive specialities like Chicken Krapow Bowl, Edamame Truffle Rice & Burnt Garlic Sauce and Wild Mushroom With Cream Cheese Dimsum.
6. Badshah on his new venture
Speaking about the new venture, Badshah said, "My love for gastronomy has been a long standing one and one of my biggest passions after music is food. I’m extremely excited to embark on this brand-new journey and spearhead it from a city that has given me so much and made me who I am today. The brand’s vision is to indulge culinary aficionados seeking an out-of-the-ordinary gastronomical experience. Traditionally homegrown at its core, but globally experimentative in spirit, the offering is poised to be rich, deep and varied as we aim to blend tradition with modernity.”