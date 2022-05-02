5 healthy summer foods to say fit in extreme weather

During summers, we should eat foods rich in nutrient values and those that are seasonal and have lots of water content.
In summer, due to excessive heat we should eat those things that keep the body cool. During this extreme season, wrong eating and drinking can make the body unhealthy leading to several problems. Therefore, it is recommended that we eat as per the season.
In summer, one gets to enjoy the abundance of nature, with access to several seasonal fruits and vegetables including mangoes, melons, and berries. These all are very healthy food and should be included in the daily diet. So, today we will tell you what you can eat during this season to remain fit.
Read | Summer special: 5 must-eat seasonal vegetables, know their health benefits
1. Coconut water
Coconut water is the best option in summers. Vitamins, minerals and many types of nutrients are found in abundance in coconut water. Coconut water cools the body as well as the nutrients present in it help the body to fight the heat.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Watermelons contains about 90% water
Fruits that come in the summer season, such as watermelon, are rich in antioxidants, as well as it is also a very good source of vitamin A. Watermelon also controls the amount of water in the body during summers. It contains about 90% water which prevents the body from getting dehydrated.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Cucumbers prevents dehydration
Cucumbers have a lot of water content. This prevents dehydration. Apart from this, cucumber also removes the complaint of constipation in summer. Cucumber contains a lot of fiber. Therefore, eating cucumber in the summer season is very beneficial.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Leafy greens are rich in carotenoids
Salads are very good for summers. Leafy greens are rich in carotenoids which the body converts into vitamin A. This helps in protecting the skin from the harmful UV rays. It also helps in mending dry skin by strengthening the skins defences against the Sun. The best thing about salads is that they can be mixed with almost anything from fruits to fish and still taste delicious.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Berries are filled with flavonoids
Summer is the juicy season of all sorts of berries that are filled with flavonoids. Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are also known to increase the blood flow throughout the body, regenerating skin and decreasing sensitivity to light, making the skin look brighter and improving texture. This can be critical during the harsh summer months. Berries are also high on fibre, approximately 8 gram per cup.
(Image Source: Pixabay)