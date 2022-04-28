Summer special: 5 must-eat seasonal vegetables, know their health benefits

Here are some seasonal vegetables you should eat this summer.
ACs and fans are insufficient to combat the summer's intense heat. You must also keep your system summer-ready on the inside. And the easiest way to do so is to include seasonal vegetables in your diet on a regular basis. Here are some seasonal vegetables you should eat this summer.
1. Cucumber
Cucumber can be eaten in a variety of ways, from salads to refreshing beverages and sandwiches. Cucumbers have a lot of water in them, so they're great for hot days. They also include a lot of antioxidants, like Vitamin K, and Vitamin C. They contain 96 percent water and are an excellent way to stay hydrated.
2. Bottle Gourd
Because of its flavour and nutritional value, this vegetable is deserving of first place in the vegetable kingdom. Bottle gourds, in addition to being high in water, are also high in calcium, making them beneficial for the bones. It has long been used as a home cure for digestive issues, high cholesterol, and blood sugar regulation.
3. Pumpkin
Pumpkins are high in Vitamin A, which helps to build your immune system and protect you from sickness. Pumpkins also contain beta-carotene, an antioxidant that aids in the prevention of heart disease and regulates body temperature.
4. Bitter Gourd
'Karela,' as it is commonly known, is high in calcium, vitamin C, iron, and potassium. It promotes digestion and balances blood sugar, allowing the body to cope with the heat. Bitter gourd juice has long been used as a popular home treatment to cure a variety of stomach and heart problems.
5. Green Beans
This low-calorie vegetable can be consumed in a variety of styles, including steamed, stir-fried, or even raw, and is a popular addition to a number of weight-loss regimes. Summertime is the best time to eat green beans. They're not just light, but they're also high in fibre, which aids digestion. They also contain minerals including protein, iron, zinc, and antioxidants, as well as Vitamin K, which is important for bone health.
