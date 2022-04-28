Summer special: 5 must-eat seasonal vegetables, know their health benefits

5/5

This low-calorie vegetable can be consumed in a variety of styles, including steamed, stir-fried, or even raw, and is a popular addition to a number of weight-loss regimes. Summertime is the best time to eat green beans. They're not just light, but they're also high in fibre, which aids digestion. They also contain minerals including protein, iron, zinc, and antioxidants, as well as Vitamin K, which is important for bone health.

