5 face packs for glowing skin this summer

Summers has arrived and already people are feeling the heat. While it is very essential to keep the body cool and hydrated, it's equally important to refresh your skin with some naturally cooling DIY face masks. So here are some face masks to keep your face nice and glowing this summer season and rid you off tan, burning sensations, rashes, redness and such others.
1. Banana and orange face mask
Great for oily and dehydrated skin, this all-natural face mask will help you get a fresh glow on the face. Mash a banana using a fork, remove the chunks, and add fresh orange juice in the paste. Then, add honey and your face mask is ready. Apply it on your face. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and wash off.
2. Yoghurt and watermelon
Fresh yoghurt keeps skin soft and watermelon keeps it cool. Together they are perfect to soothe sunburned skin. Blend a few medium sized watermelon cubes with a cup of yoghurt. Use a brush to apply this mixture on your face and other sunburned area. Wait for 20 minutes and wash off.
3. Mint and multani mitti
Mint helps calm irritated skin due to its cooling properties, while multani mitti will soak the excess oil from your skin. Take a bunch of washed mint leaves and grind to a paste. Take half a cup of multani mitti and add the mint paste to it to form a thin (not too runny) paste. Apply on the face and neck area and wash when dry.
4. Cucumber and honey
Your skin will love the cooling effects of cucumber and the moisturising property of honey. Shred one clean and fresh cucumber and add 1 tbsp of honey into it. Carefully apply all across the face. Relax and let the skin soak in the goodness. Wash off after 30 minutes.
5. Rose water and sandalwood
Sandalwood had been an age old Indian remedy for cooling skin and bringing a glow to it. Rose water has refreshing quality. Take 2 tbsp of pure sandalwood powder and make a paste by adding rose water to it. Adjust consistency. Apply on face for instant cooling and to revive dull skin.