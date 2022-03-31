5 essential skincare tips for summer

Summer season have arrived and this year it seems the temperatures will soar, with the weather depafrtment already predicting heatwaves in many parts of the country in the coming days. During the summers its very important to take care of your health and keep your body hydrated all the time.

At the same time, the skin also needs special pampering to remain healthy during the scorching summer heat. Hydrating the body is essential not only during the winters but in summers too. So here we bring before you 5 essential skincare tips for this summer.

SPF is essential

Applying sunscreen during summers is a very important part of the daily skincare routine. Whenever you step out of your house, do not forget to apply sunscreen properly. A sunscreen with SPF between 20-50 is considered ideal for Indian skin types.

Good diet for healthy-looking skin

A good diet plays a major role in keeping your skin healthy and glowing, along with keeping the body rejuvenated. Intake of proper nutrients will reflect on your skin, giving it a natural shine. So add juicy fruits to your daily diet and keep yourself hydrated during the summer season. Avoid spicy and fried food items.

Vitamin C for summer nights

Before sleeping, apply hydrating Vitamin C serum after washing your face with a mild cleanser. Vitamin C serum is an antioxidant. But keep in mind to purchase the right product as more percentage of the Vitamin will tend to dry the skin. It is advisible to ask a skin specialist before purchasing one.

Minimal makeup

Minimal makeup is perfect for the summer season as putting layers of foundation and other makeup products could lead to acne and pimples. Washing the face regularly with a gentle cleanser will be great for your daily skincare routine.

Cleanliness

The golden rule for healthy and supple skin is that one should always keep their skin clean. Never sleep with your makeup on, and use an organic scrub once or twice a week. Always remember to keep your bedsheet, pillow covers and blankets clean in order to avoid any skin issues.