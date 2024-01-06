Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Speaking about the seasonal illnesses brought on by cold waves, Apollo Hospital Senior Pulmonologist Dr. Nikhil Modi stated that lowering temperatures cause lower-level pollution to rise, which in turn slows down wind movement and creates smog, which causes allergy symptoms including coughing and breathing problems. Dr. Nikhil Modi, a pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital, stated to the media that as the temperature drops, pollution at lower levels rises, the wind picks up, and haze forms. This leads to allergic reactions, including coughing and breathing difficulties. Numerous virus types can become active and cause viral diseases including coronavirus and influenza. People with asthma have trouble breathing, and COVID-19 cases are increasing. There are also reports of swine flu cases.