Vivo Y21e launched, specs revealed

Vivo seems to lose no time when it comes to releasing new models. It can be purchased in either Midnight Blue or Diamond Glow colours. In terms of specs it has a Snapdragon 680 chipset. It is paired with 3GB of RAM (plus 500 megs of extended RAM) and 64GB of expandable storage. Its LCD display is a bit smaller at 6.51 inches. For cameras, you get a 13MP, f/2.2 main camera and an additional 2MP, f/2.4 supplementary snapper. On the front - an 8MP, f/1.8 selfie. The Y21e packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support via the Type-C port. According to GSM Arena, other specs include a 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, OTG support and dual nano-SIM cards with dual standby. You also apparently get an actual accelerometer, light sensor, proximity sensor and compass, with just a virtual gyroscope. The Y21e will be priced at Rs 12,990 (US$175) in the Indian market.