UP youth shoots mother dead for prohibiting him from playing PUBG

A 16-year-old boy shot dead his mother after she debarred him from playing an online video game PUBG, said a police official. A preliminary probe revealed that the boy was addicted to the game and his mother used to stop him, which led him to commit the incident with his father's pistol. The Police informed that the boy tried to mislead them during the investigation by narrating a fake story about some electrician.