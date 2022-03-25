Tibetan MPs in-exile request GoI to raise Tibet issue with Chinese Foreign Minister

While speaking about the two-day official visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India, Tibet MPs in-exile on March 25 in Dharamshala, called the visit an opportunity to raise the Tibet issue, and requested the Government of India to pursue the issue. Thubten Gyatso, Tibetan MP in-exile, while speaking to ANI, said, “I request the GoI to raise Tibetan issue during the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister and urge them (China)to resume dialogue with Dalai Lama. Chinese government should stop their repressive policy inside Tibet.” “It's important that Tibetan issue is raised by both the sides. Such a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister is a good sign. It's essential for the two giant Asian countries to maintain positive ties,” another Tibetan MP in-exile, Chodak Gyamtso, said.