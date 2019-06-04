Severe water crisis in this Jodhpur village forcing locals to drink polluted water

As the country is reeling under intense heat wave, Jajiwal village in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur is facing acute water shortage which is adversely impacting the lives of locals and animals in the village, and it forcing them to drink polluted water. However, the harsh weather is not the only culprit as according to locals, a pipeline which was installed in the village could not bear the water pressure, and now the condition is such that they have no option but to and drink the ground water, after digging, which is severely contaminated. The village head, Sonwal Kanwar, however, reasons that the existing pipeline’s breadth is not compatible with the originating pipeline, and said she has stopped the remaining payment of the contractor until the work of new pipeline completes.